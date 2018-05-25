Made in Tahoe Festival celebrates locally crafted items

Made in Tahoe Festival returns to Squaw Valley for its sixth year come this weekend. The two-day event, true to its name, celebrates handcrafted items that originate in the Tahoe Basin.

"Made in Tahoe celebrates all things local. The Village at Squaw Valley will host a wide array of offerings that are made or inspired in the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas — local artisans, businesses, culinarians, organizations and entertainers," states the Squaw Valley website.

The fun kicks off Saturday, May 26, and continues through Sunday, May 27, inviting the public to "discover, explore and experience our special community rich with talented creators," according to the site.

Over 100 vendors — including brands such as Big Truck, Handmade at the Lake, Leffler Shoes, Lovin' Lake Tahoe, RISE Designs, Tahoe Longboards and Truckee Love — will be on-site at Squaw for the duration of the festival.

Apart from these companies, Made in Tahoe also boasts an all-day entertainment schedule on both Saturday and Sunday. These live performances include everything from dance workshops and shows by local bands to art showcases and wine tastings.

But the festival wouldn't be complete without food and drink: Alibi Ale Works, FiftyFifty Brewing Company, Crepe Hearts, Lake Tahoe Cakes and over 10 other culinary businesses will appear at Made in Tahoe.

The festival is open Saturday, May 26, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 27, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Additional information is available at http://www.squawalpine.com.

Genre-transcending musician rocks Crystal Bay Casino

Singer-songwriter Trevor Hall, known for songs "The Lime Tree" and "Other Ways," takes over Crystal Bay Casino with a performance showcasing his reggae rock repertoire on Sunday, May 27.

Hall, raised in South Carolina, decided to pursue music at a young age — he recorded his first album at age 16 and then left the south in order to attend Idyllwild Arts Academy in California. Here the artist studied classical guitar and began practicing yoga and meditation.

"Hall's music, a blend of roots and folk music, is imbued with a deep love of Eastern Mysticism," states the musician's online biography. "This powerful symbiosis fostered a deep connectivity with his growing fan base and Trevor quickly matured into a leader of the burgeoning conscious musical community."

Since he broke onto the scene, Hall has collaborated and performed alongside genre frontrunners including Steel Pulse, Ziggy Marley, Michael Franti, Matisyahu and Nahko & Medicine for the People.

Hall released his latest two full-length albums, "Chapter of the Forest" and "KALA," in 2014 and 2015, respectively. His newest debut, "The Fruitful Darkness," has dropped in multiple parts (each featuring between three and five songs) over the past eight months. The full record is due out Friday, June 1.

"This album conveys the deep vulnerability of journeying through the unknown, as opposed to playing it safe," Hall noted.

His North Shore gig begins at 9 p.m. this Sunday. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. Purchase tickets and learn more at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

The venue is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay.

North Shore welcomes Rose's Pawn Shop

Rock, country, bluegrass and more collide in Rose's Pawn Shop's one-of-a-kind gig that takes over Crystal Bay Casino later this week.

"It may come as a surprise to hear the strains of Appalachian and Americana music channeled through five guys from Los Angeles, CA, but heartache, loss and regret have always been the cornerstones of great music, and this city has more than its share," states the group's online biography.

The five members — Paul Givant (lead vocals, guitar, banjo), John Kraus (vocals, banjo, electric guitar), Tim Weed (vocals, fiddle, mandolin), Stephen Andrews (upright bass, electric bass) and Christian Hogan (vocals, drums) — combined their interests in Woody Guthrie, Bill Monroe and Hank Williams "with a higher energy approach more reminiscent of modern Alt-Rock, all with a deeply melodic songwriting sensibility," according to the bio, which continues that the goal was to create music that was "unique, yet imbued with a sense of familiarity."

It seems that Rose's Pawn Shop succeeded at its mission.

"With an arsenal of guitars, banjo, thumping upright bass, fiddle and drums, delivering neo-classical-sounding melodies and lyrics, their sound is a wholesome mishmash of creek mud, rusty nails and your mom's cookin'," states the bio, adding that the sound combines "such disparate musical styles as rock, country, bluegrass and punk to create an incomprehensibly smooth and accessible sound for true believers and skeptics alike."

This is a show that rock and country fans will not want to miss.

Rose's Pawn Shop performs at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 1. The gig is free to attend and open to guests at least 21 years of age.

Learn more at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.