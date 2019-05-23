The annual Made in Tahoe festival returns to the Village at Squaw Valley Saturday and Sunday.

Courtesy / Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Looking for a taste of something local? Head to the Village at Squaw Valley this weekend.

The Village is the site of the annual Made in Tahoe festival Saturday and Sunday.

Featuring more than 100 artisans, entrepreneurs and organizations from the Tahoe-Truckee region, this free (and family-friendly) event celebrates all things inspired by or created in Tahoe, according to Squaw.

“This will be the seventh year we will ring in the summer season with the Made in Tahoe Festival,” Caroline Ross, executive director for the Squaw Village Neighborhood Company, said in a press release. “We are so proud to be able to use this event to support local businesses and the people who are the foundation of our creative community here in Tahoe and Truckee.”

This list of newcomers to the Made in Tahoe festival includes Little Truckee Ice Creamery, MOGROG Rotisserie, Mountain Water Canvas, Melba & Hazel and Tahoe Heartbeat.

Saturday’s music lineup includes performances by Peter Joseph Burtt and the King Tide, South Tahoe Funk Union, Tim High & The Mighty, Dave Beck, Sierra Bohnet and Indigo Grey.

Sunday concludes with performances by Sam Ravenna, Lost Whiskey Engine, Burning Nylon, Calling Ophelia and Kai & the Monsters.

The Tahoe Truckee School of Music students, Mr D DJ Services and DJ Treez will entertain in the Village both days.

With so many great bands and vendors, you will want to be nice and limber. Wanderlust Yoga Studio in the Village has you covered. They’re offering free yoga classes from Sierra Flow starting at 10 a.m.

The festival starts at 11 a.m. both days. Saturday will continue until 7 p.m., while Sunday wraps up at 5 p.m.

Head to squawalpine.com/events-things-do/made-tahoe-festival for information.