Made in Tahoe Spring Festival returns Memorial Day Weekend with local flair, live performances, and final turns on the slopes

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer—and at Palisades Tahoe, it kicks off with a celebration rooted in mountain spirit. The annual Made in Tahoe Spring Festival returns May 24–25, filling The Village at Palisades Tahoe with two days of music, food, artisan vendors, and nonprofit showcases, all dedicated to honoring the creative energy of the Lake Tahoe and Truckee regions.

Running from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, this free, family-friendly event features more than 95 local vendors and exhibitors, including makers, entrepreneurs, chefs, artists, and community organizations. Guests can sample locally crafted food and beverages, shop for handmade goods, and meet the people behind the products—all while enjoying a dynamic lineup of live entertainment across three outdoor stages.

Live performances fill the festival with sound and motion, from acoustic sets and rock bands to aerial dance and choreographed group routines. Local acts like Alice & the Wonderlanz, Rubicon Gold, and Coburn Station headline the Events Plaza and First Street Stages, while dance troupes including Inner Rhythms, Moonlight Movement, and the Truckee Dance Factory entertain crowds at the Community Stage. Mr. D’s DJ Services will spin music throughout the day to keep the energy high between sets.

Saturday’s entertainment includes back-to-back performances from groups such as Wreckords, Bread & Butter, and Mescalito, while Sunday brings acts like Touch of Gold, Sonik Rewind, and Indigo Grey. Youth musicians from Truckee Tahoe School of Music will also take the stage to share their growing talent with the community.

More than just a celebration, the Made in Tahoe Festival also gives back. All proceeds from the festival bars will benefit Tahoe Food Hub, a nonprofit committed to supporting sustainable, local agriculture and connecting farms to families. So far, the festival has helped raise over $100,000 for the organization.

“Made in Tahoe highlights and supports the people who make this region unique—local artists, makers, nonprofits, and small businesses. It’s a direct way to celebrate and invest in our community,” Patrick Lacey, PR Manager at Palisades Tahoe, said. “Events like this boost economic vitality by driving foot traffic to local vendors, encouraging small business growth, and keeping dollars circulating within the Tahoe region—especially during a time of year when visitation is typically slower. It helps bridge the gap between the winter and summer seasons for our local economy.”

The event is presented in partnership with Tahoe Food Hub, Truckee Tahoe School of Music, and the North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA), whose mission includes strengthening the region’s economy through thoughtful, community-first tourism and programming. The NTCA is also helping coordinate free bike valet service for attendees who choose to cycle to the festival, available in the Tram Roundabout and offered in partnership with the Lake Tahoe Bike Coalition.

To make the most of the long weekend, visitors can take advantage of a 15% lodging discount at The Village at Palisades Tahoe, valid from May 22 through May 27.

Those interested in showcasing their goods or food at the event can now apply online. Exhibitor and food vendor applications are live, offering a chance for local businesses and artists to gain exposure and connect directly with the Tahoe-Truckee community.

For the full entertainment schedule, vendor information, or spring operations updates, visit Palisades Tahoe’s website.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.