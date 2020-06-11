Magic Fusion show reopens Friday with Robert Hall
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Magic Fusion at The Loft Theatre is scheduled to reopen for reduced capacity performances starting Friday, June 12.
The Loft has scaled their theatre to 25% of capacity to allow for recommended guidelines. This includes social distancing, protective equipment and health checks for all our entire team, as well as cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting protocols.
The Loft recommends wearing face masks while entering and exiting the theatre.
Magic Fusion guests are encouraged to purchase paperless tickets online at TheLoftTahoe.com on their smartphones which will be scanned at the theatre entrance.
Ticketed customers may proceed directly to the theatre entrance on the third floor by taking either the stairs or elevator from the ground floor of the Heavenly Village, or drive cars up to the third floor of the parking garage to directly enter.
