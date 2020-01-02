Magic Fusion with the Knights at The Loft

The Loft Tahoe features illusionist duo Kyle and Mistie Knight.

Kyle and Mistie Knight are illusionists from Las Vegas and will be performing at The Loft Theater.

This modern show is all about the two connecting with the audience while charming the crowd with their unique magic and illusions.

The duo has been on tour to over 80 different countries and headlined at the Magic Castle in Hollywood and at The House of Magic at Studio City Resort in China.

Experience first hand why this couple has been so highly recognized around the world winning several competitions and awards.

Former Miss Las Vegas, Mistie Knight makes her performance exclusive with extravagant costumes and piano acts.

Kyle and Mistie Knight were on the CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” BBC One’s “Now You See It.”

The Knight’s appeared on on Syfy’s “Wizard Wars” and won the grand-prize.

Don’t miss out on seeing this magic duo. Tickets are available Ticketmaster.com for $32-42. T

he Loft has magic shows nightly and is located in Heavenly Village.

Kyle and Mistie Knight will be performing Jan. 3-7.