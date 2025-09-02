Magic on the trail: How ‘Hiccup’ hiked 1,600 miles from Carson City to Canada

On Aug. 26, Julianne Mahoney became the first hiker to complete the Carson City to Canada Quest. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

Two months ago, Julianne Mahoney stood on the steps of the Nevada State Capitol with a pink backpack strapped to her shoulders and her boots laced tight. With the Canadian border in mind, she began her journey.

After 1,600 miles, she became the first hiker to complete the Carson City to Canada Quest on Aug. 26, breaking in the newly established Capital to Tahoe Trail along the way.

The new trail marks the first single-track connection from Carson City to Lake Tahoe. It represents the culmination of an eight-year effort by Muscle Powered, Carson City, Nevada State Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, a private landowner, and many community members. The trail begins at the Ash-to-Kings Trail and winds across U.S. Forest Service lands, a private parcel, and Nevada State Park property.

Within days of starting her journey, Mahoney earned her trail name: Hiccup.

From a lost Garmin to a missing sock, ripped rain pants, nosebleeds, missed buses and three worn-out pairs of shoes, Mahoney faced hiccup after hiccup — meeting each one with humor, grit and an openness about her struggles.

She didn’t hide from the bad days or the moments of doubt; on the contrary, honesty became a central part of her hike.

She recalled one afternoon, overcome by homesickness, when she broke down in tears while foraging for huckleberries. As she cried, a bear wandered up beside her and began munching from a nearby patch. The tears stopped instantly.

“The lows happen, the bad days happen,” she said. “But there is so much magic on the trail.”

From sweeping Sierra sunrises to alpine lakes bursting with wildflowers, from the distant silhouette of Mount Rainier to the waters of Crater Lake, the landscapes carried her through every step.

“Every time I needed it, the trail handed me a perfect day — one I could hold onto and keep forever.”

Out of more than 350 applicants, Mahoney was selected by Visit Carson City as one of two participants to take on the 1,600-mile hike, inaugurate the new Capital to Tahoe trail and earn a $5,000 reward.