Magnitude-4.1 quake shakes Lake Tahoe and beyond

The shake map as reported bu the USGS. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe region was rattled by an earthquake at about 8:25 a.m. Friday, a few hours after a smaller quake also shook the basin.

The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude-4.1 temblor hit under the lake about a mile and a quarter deep approximately 5.5 miles southeast of Dollar Point on the North Shore.

The quake was felt in the Bay Area and as far north as Susanville and south down to Mono Lake.

About 15 minutes after the quake, several hundred reported feeling the shake.

There were immediate reports of damage.

This latest comes about four hours after a magnitude-2.9 quake shook the region in the same location.