Magnitude-4.1 quake shakes Lake Tahoe and beyond
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe region was rattled by an earthquake at about 8:25 a.m. Friday, a few hours after a smaller quake also shook the basin.
The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude-4.1 temblor hit under the lake about a mile and a quarter deep approximately 5.5 miles southeast of Dollar Point on the North Shore.
The quake was felt in the Bay Area and as far north as Susanville and south down to Mono Lake.
About 15 minutes after the quake, several hundred reported feeling the shake.
There were immediate reports of damage.
This latest comes about four hours after a magnitude-2.9 quake shook the region in the same location.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Magnitude-4.1 quake shakes Lake Tahoe and beyond
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe region was rattled by an earthquake at about 8:25 a.m. Friday, a few hours after a smaller quake also shook the basin.