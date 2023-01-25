Mail delivery resumes to previously impacted routes in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Delivery has resumed in the south Meyers, North and South Upper Truckee neighborhoods and mail is no longer being held at the post office, officials said on Wednesday.

The Postal Service said carriers are delivering to those locations daily.

Carriers across the Tahoe Basin, including Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, and Truckee continue to make every effort to deliver to every address, a news release said.

The Postal Service is asking homeowners and businesses to ensure sidewalks, walkways, and steps are clear of ice and snow, to help facilitate safe delivery.

Here are a few ways to help keep your carrier safe this winter:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail, and to drive away from the box without danger or the need for backing.

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.

Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

Leave a light on, if possible, to illuminate walkways and porches.

Add a street address to mailboxes so they’re easier for carriers to find.

Mail pick-ups for those remaining impacted locations will continue to remain available during regular retail hours.

Impacted Truckee residents served by the Truckee Post Office located at 10050 Bridge St., may pick-up their mail from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the local post office.

Incline Village residents served by the post office located at 770 Mays Boulevard are also encouraged to retrieve their mail at the local post office from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Customers are asked to present a photo I.D. for all package and mail pick-ups.

Regular mail delivery will resume to those impacted delivery routes as conditions improve.

“The Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience customers may experience and we remain committed to delivering to our communities daily with a dedicated focus on the safety of our employees,” said the release.

Many retail services including temporary forwards, stamps and more are also available anytime, online at usps.com.

Source: Postal Service