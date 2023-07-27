Major car accident on Lakeshore Blvd involves three vehicles, multiple injuries

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— A three car collision occurred on Lakeshore Blvd. on Saturday, July 22 that left multiple people injured, according to Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the first vehicle suffered an apparent medical episode while traveling westbound on Lakeshore Blvd. towards Country Club Blvd., causing the driver to pass out.

“When this happened, the driver’s foot punched the accelerator and vehicle one proceeded westbound on Lakeshore at a high rate of speed,” said Captain of WCSO Incline Village Substation Blaine Beard.

This caused the driver to collide with the back of a second vehicle, which was stopped in the roadway waiting for another vehicle and boat trailer to finish crossing the street. Both vehicles skidded across the roadway, and the first vehicle collide with a third vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on Lakeshore Blvd.

WCSO and NLTFPD were on the scene. Provided/ Don J. Shows Jr.

All four occupants of the first vehicle were transported to Renown Hospital in Reno, along with the three occupants of the second vehicle. The occupants of the third vehicle self-transported to Incline Village Community Hospital.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office would like to commend employees of the Hyatt, multiple employees of IVGID, as well as several members of the IV-CB community that assisted on the scene,” said Beard. “Their efforts and sacrifice helped out tremendously. On behalf of Sheriff Balsam and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office… thank you!”