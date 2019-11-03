Majority of business pushed down road at IVGID meeting

An angry public addressed the two present members of IVGID at the October meeting.

Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village General Improvement District approved hiring a full-time and two part-time janitorial positions, as well as approving a new contract for janitorial services during the monthly board meeting.

The meeting, held Wednesday, Oct. 30, started with its normal deluge of insults and accusations thrown at the board during the public comment period.

The public expressed concerns of the board’s lack of transparency, especially on financial matters.

“We live in a community that should be the epitome of everyone’s dreams but it’s not, it’s a disaster,” said community member Pete Todoroff.

One community member did come to the defense of the board.

“There have been good times and there have been bad times and I know there are problems but I still think this is the best place in the world to live,” said 27-year full-time community member Patrick McBurnett. “Some of the presenters are bringing up very cogent problems but the nastiness and vitriol that I see at these meetings really bothers me.”

Board members Peter Morris and Matthew Dent were absent from the meeting and Chairwoman Kendra Wong attended the meeting remotely so Interim District General Manager Indra Winquest moved to postpone the majority of the agenda items to the November meeting.

Items that were moved included the leasing of gas golf carts, the tennis center renovation project, bocce court construction project and discussion of the Board of Trustees handbook, a discussion that has already been pushed back in previous meetings.

Winquest did address the attendees on the hiring of a new director of finance after the current director, Gerry Eick, resigned in September.

“We are going through a pretty significant transition,” Winquest said.

The position will be posted for three weeks and Winquest said they’ve restructured the position to only include financial responsibilities. Eick had several other responsibilities that Winquest and the board will determine how best to divide.

In the second public comment period, the public said they are excited to see the direction Winquest will take the board and were happy with the decision to take some of the non-financial duties away from the director of finance.

The uncharacteristically short meeting lasted less than two hours.

The next meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13.