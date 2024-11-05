Majority of El Dorado County ballots returned prior to Election Day

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. – As of 5 p.m. on Nov. 4, the El Dorado County received over 75,000 ballots by mail or drop off. These ballots returned prior to Election Day account for 55% of ballots countywide.

In the City of South Lake Tahoe, just over 46% of registered voters returned ballots before Election Day.

Voting Centers are open until 8 p.m. tonight, Nov. 5. The county has a Vote Center and Drop Box Locator on their website to find the nearest location near you. Mail in ballots must be stamped at the post office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots may also be dropped off at the Registrar of Voters’ office, and any vote center in El Dorado County or drop box no later than 8 p.m.

Preliminary results will be posted at approximately 8:10 p.m. election night, after the polls have closed. The county will post approximately every hour thereafter until all vote centers are in on election night. Post Election Day, results will be updated each Friday by 4 p.m. until all ballots have been tabulated.

The Tribune will provide updates as election information becomes available.