Make the difference: Celebrating Nurses’ Week 2024

Each May, I look forward to celebrating Nurses’ Week—a time we can celebrate America’s more than five million registered nurses. At Barton, I am honored to work alongside our nurses, whose steadfastness, skill, and compassion benefit patients and their families every day.

Nurses consistently make tremendous impacts on the lives of their patients—through their unwavering dedication and expertise, nurses provide not only medical treatment but also emotional support, fostering a sense of comfort and security for those under their care. Their empathetic approach fosters trust and helps patients navigate challenging health journeys with confidence and resilience.

Beyond administering medication and monitoring vital signs, nurses act as advocates for their patients, ensuring their voices are heard and needs are met. And whether it’s holding a hand during moments of vulnerability or celebrating milestones in recovery, nurses offer a broad approach to healing that extends beyond the patient’s physical healing.

Nurses play a pivotal role in educating patients and loved ones about their conditions and treatment plans, equipping them with knowledge and tools necessary to make informed health decisions. By empowering and engaging individuals to take charge of their well-being, nurses contribute to a patient’s long-term health outcomes and illness prevention.

In our larger community, nurses’ contributions extend far beyond the confines of the hospital and clinic walls; reaching into homes, schools, and neighborhoods, enriching lives and fostering well-being.

And to their colleagues, nurses are also educators and mentors—nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals. Through their guidance and expertise, nurses inspire others to follow in their footsteps, perpetuating a legacy of compassionate care and service to humanity.

Through their tireless commitment and compassionate care, nurses not only alleviate suffering but also inspire hope, leaving a positive impact on the lives of those they serve—simply put, nurses make the difference.

Wishing Barton Health’s nurses a very happy Nurses’ Week!

Carla Adams, RN, MSN is the Chief Nursing Officer at Barton Health. If you’ve been touched by the remarkable care, clinical skills, and compassion demonstrated by nurses, nominate them for The DAISY Award®; learn more at BartonHealth.org/DAISY.