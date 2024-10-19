Making a difference with Live Violence Free: A volunteer’s journey

Kayla Glanville



When I first started volunteering with Live Violence Free (LVF), I wasn’t sure what to expect. I knew that the organization had been a pillar in the South Lake Tahoe community for 47 years, offering support to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. What I didn’t realize was how much the experience would impact me personally and how much of a difference it would make in the lives of others.

As a volunteer crisis counselor and survivor advocate, I’ve had the privilege of working directly with individuals in some of their most vulnerable moments. Whether it’s listening to their stories, offering emotional support, or helping with safety planning, it’s a role that’s both challenging and rewarding. In those moments of crisis, being there for someone can mean the world to them.

“Volunteering with Live Violence Free has been life-changing,” I often tell people. “It’s rewarding to know that I can provide comfort and resources to someone who truly needs it. Knowing I’m helping survivors take steps toward healing makes it all worthwhile.”

Volunteers like myself receive extensive training to prepare us for the work we do. The skills I’ve learned—like active listening, crisis management, and trauma-informed care—aren’t just useful in my role with LVF, but also in my day-to-day life. The experience has helped me grow both personally and professionally.

But the need for volunteers at LVF is always growing. According to Bri Vallejo, LVF’s Community Relations Coordinator, “Volunteers make it possible for us to accomplish more — not only with survivors in the office and on the after-hours crisis line, but also for outreach projects. The impact they have on survivors is profound, and without them, many of our services wouldn’t be possible.”

That’s why I encourage anyone who has the time and passion to consider joining LVF as a volunteer. You don’t need prior experience—just a commitment to helping others and the willingness to learn. Whether it’s becoming a crisis counselor or assisting with outreach and education, there are many ways to get involved.

Volunteering with Live Violence Free has shown me just how critical community involvement is in supporting survivors and creating a violence-free future. If you’re interested in learning more about how you can make a difference, I highly recommend reaching out to Bri Vallejo at bvallejo@liveviolencefree.org or calling (530) 264-5314. Your compassion and dedication can help make South Lake Tahoe and Alpine County safer, healthier places for everyone.