Maloff makes donation to South Tahoe High School’s Performing Arts Booster Association

Another day and another multi-thousand-dollar donation by South Lake Tahoe's Lisa Maloff.

The philanthropist, known as the "Angel of Tahoe," recently donated $25,000 to South Tahoe High School's Performing Arts Booster Association (PABA) for the purchase of new musical instruments for Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

Maloff's donation will be distributed evenly between South Tahoe High School, South Tahoe Middle School, and the four elementary school music programs.

"Increasing the number and quality of musical instruments in the district opens the door for many more students to learn to play," Jordan Bagheri, STHS music director, said in a press release. "We are so thankful for Mrs. Maloff's donation, her generosity will impact a future generation of adults who value the arts."

Historically LTUSD has made instruments available to students free of charge, allowing all students access to programs. Approximately 1,000 students participate throughout the district and 85 percent of the participants use school-owned instruments, as they cannot afford to rent or purchase their own, according to PABA.

Funds allocated to the high school will be used to purchase instruments for the jazz band, indoor production, string ensembles and percussion ensembles.

Recommended Stories For You

"The impact of Lisa's donation extends further than helping children learn to play an instrument," explained Bagheri. "Music training helps children develop fine motor skills, aids emotional and behavioral maturation, and builds skills such as communication, critical thinking, problem solving and innovation."

Visit http://www.sthspaba.org/ for more information on PABA.