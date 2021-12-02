Maloff makes sizable donation to Tahoe Youth & Family Services

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Youth & Family Services is helping spread cheer this season by purchasing gifts for children in need thanks to a sizable donation from the “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff.

Due to the pandemic, the agency was unable to host a Christmas party. However, gifts were purchased and wrapped for children who receive services through the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, the Tahoe Family Resource Center and Live Violence Free.

This was made possible by the generosity and giving heart of Maloff. For the fifth year in a row, Maloff made a sizable donation to Tahoe Youth & Family Services with the request for us to help make the holiday season special for our local children.

“We are thrilled to once again help make Christmas special for the children in our community,” said Karen Carey, executive director at Tahoe Youth & Family Services. “We want to thank our Board of Directors and our Advisory Council members who gave of their time and energy to purchase the gifts and wrap them in festive paper.”