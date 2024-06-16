Mammograms now available at Incline Village Community Hospital

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Residents of the North Lake Tahoe communities can now receive a mammogram close to home. The Incline Village Community Hospital offers 3D mammography screenings onsite improving local access to an essential healthcare service.

IVCH has implemented the 3D Mammography™ with Enhanced Genius AI™ Detection Technology in their newly completed state-of-the-art Diagnostic Imaging Suite. As the latest breakthrough in breast cancer detection, it is the most accurate technology available and helps the radiologist identify breast cancers.

IVCH DI Suite and Mammo Ribbon Cutting. Provided / IVCH

“We are elated to bring the latest technology for breast cancer screening to our North Lake Tahoe communities,” says Louis Ward, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Tahoe Forest Health System. “This is an essential healthcare service that will improve the detection and treatment of breast cancer at earlier stages and increase survival rates for our local community.”

The TFHS Diagnostic Imaging Department identified that there are approximately 4,400 females between the ages of 40-100 who live in Incline Village, NV and qualify for mammography screening services. Prior to the implementation of mammography services, accessing this critical healthcare service required a travel distance of 25-40 miles.

The addition of 3D mammography services in Incline Village was made possible by the efforts of the IVCH Foundation and the Incline Village donor community, as well as a $1.9 million grant awarded to the IVCH Foundation by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. These generous contributions and the unwavering support of the Incline Village community allowed this project to be fully funded by charitable contributions.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the completion of the new Diagnostic Imaging Suite and the opening of 3D Mammography was held on May 16, 2024. Tours of the new space were given by the TFHS leadership team.

A mammogram is covered by most insurance, and a physician order is not required. To schedule a mammogram appointment at IVCH, call (530) 582-6510.