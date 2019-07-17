Mammoth Mountain ending 2018-19 ski season on July 28

The view from McCoy Station at Mammoth Mountain Wednesday.

Mammoth Mountain webcam

Warm temperatures have dashed plans to continue skiing and riding at Mammoth Mountain into August.

The resort in the southern Sierra announced Monday that it will end the season — which it described as one of the best in recent history — on Sunday, July 28.

Mammoth announced in late May that it hoped to stay open into August, conditions permitting. That news came following what the resort described as its snowiest May on record.

However, rising temperatures have increased snowmelt lately, Mammoth said in a Facebook post Monday.

The mountain received 718 inches of snow during the 2018-19 season, according to the announcement.

Aside from Timberline Lodge in Oregon, which boasts being the only ski area in North America open year-round, Mammoth is the only ski area currently operating in the U.S., according to a list from OnTheSnow.com.

The resort plans to release more information about closing day celebrations in the near future.

Mammoth is currently operating seven days a week from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lift operations are based out of Main Lodge.