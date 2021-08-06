Man accused of 2019 murder pleads not guilty

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man accused of murdering a South Lake Tahoe resident while committing a burglary in 2019 pled not guilty on Friday.

Alan Isaias Martinez-Perez



Dressed in an orange jumpsuit with his hands and legs shackled, Alan Isaias Martinez-Perez, 24, entered his plea in El Dorado County Superior Court through public defender Jared Willis.

Martinez-Perez is accused of killing Jorge Campos, 61, on or about Dec. 15, 2019, on the 1000 block of Lodi Avenue.

Authorities initially believed there was no foul play, but on Dec. 17, 2019, the Sacramento County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and found blood loss resulting from blunt force trauma, leading South Lake Tahoe Police to open a murder investigation.

Martinez-Perez pled not guilty and also denied the special allegation that he was committing a burglary.

Judge Suzanne Kingsbury told the defendant that murder in the first degree, which she said it will be due to the special allegation, comes with a 25 years to life sentence if found guilty.

The next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, to give the attorneys ample time to gather what is likely to be a hefty amount of evidence. Kingsbury said she had issued a number of search warrants in the case.

Martinez-Perez is being held without bail.

Also appearing court for her arraignment was Shannon Cecilia Simpson, 26, who is accused of being an accessory after the fact.

Simpson is accused of harboring, concealing and aiding Martinez-Perez with the intent he may avoid punishment. If guilty she could face up to three years in jail, Kingsbury said.

Since Willis took on Martinez-Perez as his client, another public defender will be needed for Simpson so her case was continued until Monday.

Simpson’s request to be released on her own recognizance was denied as was her request to lower her $250,000 bail amount.

Simpson also has a misdemeanor charge of willful cruelty to a child that has a $25,000 bail amount.

About two dozen people were in attendance and left immediately after the arraignment.