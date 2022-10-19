Man accused of fondling minor surrenders to authorities
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man accused of fondling a child turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said it received a report in September about a man inappropriately touching a minor.
Detectives learned that the suspect, Antonio Scott Graham, 46, is also a registered sex offender as a result of a previous conviction of oral copulation with a minor under 18 and sex penetratrion with a foreign object of victim under 16, among other charges, in 2006.
A detective established probable cause to arrest Graham, who was in the Bay Area according to information the department gathered.
Sgt. Scott Crivelli said after a warrant was drafted for Graham’s arrest, the detective made contact with the suspect and he agreed to come to South Lake Tahoe and turn himself in.
Graham was charged with fondling, annoying a child after a specific prior conviction.
His bail was set at $100,000 and was released as of Wednesday morning.
