Man accused of stealing artifacts from casino restaurant in custody

Late Tuesday night, Douglas County investigators apprehended a man who is accused of stealing more than $10,000 in artifacts after they staked out the Sage Restaurant at Harvey’s Hotel-Casino.

Bryan James Shuey is in Douglas County custody after appearing in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Thursday morning facing two felony counts of burglary of a business. According to jail records, his bail is $50,000.

The investigation began March 13 after deputies responded to the restaurant on the 19th floor of the hotel. They were told numerous decorative artifacts were stolen from the Sage Restaurant between close of business on March 10, and opening on March 13, 2025. During a preliminary investigation, no suspects were identified, Sheriff Dan Coverley said on Thursday.

After seeing more artifacts were on display in the restaurant, investigators played a hunch and concealed themselves in the restaurant on March 18.

They spotted a person wearing dark clothing and a head covering creeping across the dining room floor, grab an artifact and head toward the stairway exit.

“While attempting to leave, Investigative personnel approached the perpetrator and took him into custody without incident,” Coverley said.

On Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant on a hotel room in Harvey’s that was associated with Shuey.

“During the hotel room search, two confirmed stolen artifacts from the Sage Restaurant were located,” Coverley said. “The stolen artifacts were later released to Harvey’s security personnel.”