Man admits attempted sex assault

Recognizing that he’s going to prison, a California man faces up to 20 years incarceration after he admitted to felony attempted sexual assault.

Anthony Joel Arbis, 23, waived a psycho-sexual evaluation, which would have to find he was not at a high risk to reoffend for him to be eligible for probation. That decision means that Arbis won’t be eligible for probation when he is sentenced on June 16.

Arbis admitted on Monday that he molested a woman May 21, 2023, at the Hard Rock Casino while she was passed out.

The victim didn’t know what he’d done until a separate investigation that resulted in his conviction for taking pictures and videos up women’s’ skirts revealed the photos on his phone.

Arbis remains in Douglas County Jail as he completes his Nevada case. He is here from California prison, where he must return to complete his sentence.

Once he completes both sentences, he will be required to register as both a sex offender and an ex-felon.