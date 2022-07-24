Man admits cheating at craps at Stateline casino

STATELINE, Nev. — A man who tried to manipulate the dice while shooting craps at a Lake Tahoe casino is facing potential prison time at his Aug. 30 sentencing.

Guramarpreet Singh Kang, 44, admitted Tuesday in District Court to felony cheating at gaming at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sept. 2020.

Court documents state that Kang altered his chances of winning by sliding the dice on the game table.

According to GamblingSites.org, dice sliding is a technique that involves sliding at least one dice across the table after positioning it in the hand so that the desired number remains up. This method is not allowed at casinos because the game rules indicate that the shooter must toss the dice across the table and make a “good faith” effort to bounce the dice off the table’s back wall and produce completely random results.

Kang could face 1-5 years in prison and pay restitution to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in the amount of $9,450 at sentencing Aug. 30.