Man admits he tried to elude deputies

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A man admitted to a felony count of eluding Douglas County deputies during a late-night 100 mph car chase that ended in a collision.

Jose Armando Arriaga Ruiz



Jose Armando Arriaga Ruiz, 25, faces up to six years in prison and a $5,000 fine when he’s sentenced on June 20.

Arriaga Ruiz could also receive probation. As part of a plea agreement, he will give up a firearm found in the vehicle.

According to court documents, on May 30, 2021, Arriaga Ruiz and a woman were spotted smoking marijuana by a deputy. During that contact, the deputy learned that Arriaga Ruiz had a revoked drivers license.

About four hours later, the deputy saw the couple at the Roundhill Safeway and watched as Arriaga Ruiz got behind the wheel of a BMW.

When he saw the patrol car, Arriaga Ruiz drove the BMW east on U.S. Highway 50 with the deputy behind him.

The deputy reported Arriaga Ruiz turned off his headlights and pulled away, prompting the deputy to activate his lights and siren. The chase hit 100 mph before approaching Tamarack Drive, where the deputy spotted a cloud of dust and slammed on the brakes, stopping just 5 feet short of the BMW, which had crashed into a rock wall and was facing the other way.

Arriaga Ruiz bailed out of the vehicle leaving behind the woman, who was injured in the collision.