Man admits to DUI in collision with pedestrian at Stateline

STATELINE, Nev. — A California man admitted he was under the influence when he hit a pedestrian at Stateline on Aug. 20, 2022.

William Earl Peterson, 51, was arrested at the scene after he struck the woman, whose knees and legs were injured, and then ran up on top of a Toyota Camry parked along Lake Parkway.

Peterson admitted Tuesday to counts of driving under the influence and reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm.

The charges carry a max sentence of 26 years if run consecutively.

Under an agreement, prosecutors and the defense will jointly recommend 3-8 years on the DUI and 1-3 years for the reckless count. The DUI also carries a mandatory fine of $2,000-$5,000.

Peterson said he fell asleep while driving. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22.