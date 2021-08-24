Man admits trying to bribe deputy

STATELINE, Nev. — A man who tried to bribe a deputy with $1,000 in an attempt to escape prosecution for domestic battery faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Ryan Alexander Manuella, 28, admitted Tuesday in douglas County District Court to a count of trying to bribe a public officer when he was arrested April 22, 2020.

He was originally facing charges of domestic battery with strangulation in connection with the incident at Lake Tahoe.

Released on bail, he was the subject of a nationwide bulletin issued by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on June 9, 2020.

Not quite a year to the date of his arrest at Stateline, Manuella allegedly grabbed a woman’s groin during a flight to Newark, according to a federal complaint filed in New Jersey.

According to the complaint, Manuella was wandering around the cabin and got into another passenger’s seat and rummaged through his bag.

After being told to move, he sat next to the woman and started touching her on April 16, 2021. She hopped up and told him to leave her alone.

He was brought back to Douglas County on May 14, with a hold from a U.S. Marshal’s Office in New Jersey.