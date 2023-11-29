Man armed at the beach gets six months in jail

A 19-year-old Reno man, who prompted the evacuation of a Lake Tahoe beach on July 15 after drawing a firearm and putting it in a woman’s face, received 180 days in jail as a condition of probation on Tuesday.

Mahkai Taham Gonzales was remanded into custody after his sentencing hearing. Part of a plea negotiation was that Gonzales admit to a charge of domestic battery in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon. Under the agreement, Gonzales would receive a suspended 12-30-month sentence.

Mahkai Taham Gonzales Provided

Attorney Max Stovall said that while his client was technically an adult, he was very immature, though that has changed as the implications of the charges set in.

“This has been a real wake-up call for him,” Stovall said. “He screwed up and he knows that.”

According to Gonzales he went to the beach with the woman and another person. He told the judge that the driver took the handgun out of the glove box and handed it to him. He said it was unloaded. At some point, after he’d been drinking alcohol, he knocked the woman down and pointed the gun at her face.

Prosecutor Jim Sibley said one of the reasons for the plea agreement was that the woman refused to cooperate with authorities.

He asked for 364 days jail time in addition to the suspended sentence.

District Judge Tod Young gave him a suspended 19-48-month sentence and ordered him to spend 180 days in jail, saying that the crime called for some incarceration.