Man arrested in Stateline after making threats to Sonoma County elementary school

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On October 14, 2024, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of South Lake Tahoe Police Department, arrested a Santa Rosa man who had made violent threats against an elementary school in Sonoma County, California.

DCSO received information from Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office that the Sheriff’s Office was called to Penngrove Elementary School for a possible school threat. After reviewing the information provided, it was clear the threat was specific to the school. These types of calls are treated with the utmost caution and concern. Penngrove Elementary School was locked down and systematically evacuated.

Detectives determined the suspect was likely out of the area and continued working to determine his exact location. Through the investigation, Violent Crime detectives determined the suspect, Kevin Harrington, 47, Santa Rosa, was likely in the South Lake Tahoe area.

DCSO, with the help of SLTPD, located a stolen motor vehicle believed to be driven by Harrington parked in the Harrah’s parking lot. DCSO requested assistance from Harrah’s/Harvey’s observation department in an attempt to locate Harrington in the casino core area. Observation was able to locate Harrington walking in and around a hotel room in Harvey’s. DCSO responded and arrested Harrington without further incident.

This arrest was made possible due to the cooperation with multiple agencies to ensure the safety of the both the communities as these types of incidents are a priority to Sheriff Dan Coverley. Harrington was booked into the Douglas County Jail and is being held on Nevada charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a felony warrant for his arrest out of Sonoma County, California for the threats made on the school. His bail is set at $500,000.