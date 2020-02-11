Man arrested after marijuana oil lab fire in Tahoe Vista

Placer County authorities say they arrested a man after a shed fire led them to a butane honey oil lab in Tahoe Vista.

David Michener faces charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of cannabis in connection with the lab, authorities said.

On Feb. 1 fire crews responded to a small fire in the 200 block of Estates Drive in Tahoe Vista, which detectives believe was started by the lab.

The fire department extinguished the fire before it spread to surrounding structures, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were then able to dismantle the lab after shutting off power to the home.

“BHO lab fires are like bombs going off — the roof will typically fly off — that’s how powerful the explosions are,” the post read.

Michener has since made bond, according to Angela Musallam, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s office.

