Man arrested for break-ins, home invasion attempt, standoff in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A suspect in a series of home burglaries and attempted home invasion robbery was arrested this weekend after a long standoff with authorities in Incline Village.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Winding Way at about 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12, after a woman who was home alone reported hearing something in her garage, and then added the suspect was trying to gain entry into her living area.

Deputies arrived on scene and could hear someone in the garage, said a WCSO press release.

The victim hid in her bedroom while deputies attempted to get the suspect to surrender. Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Nevada Highway Patrol officers arrived to assist and set up a perimeter.

Authorities got the woman safely away from the residence and after more than an hour of attempting to get the suspect to surrender, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived and took over command.

While SWAT operators took over, deputies found evidence of residential burglaries at neighboring homes with the same method of entry.

SWAT operators attempted to get the suspect to walk out of the residence for more than two hours.

Operators then used cutting-edge technology to determine the suspect’s exact location. Utilizing less-lethal tactics, the suspect Donald Diffin, 49, was taken into custody without incident shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Diffin is charged with two felony counts of home invasion, first offense; a felony count of residential burglary, first offense; a felony count of attempted home invasion; and a misdemeanor count of obstructing and resisting a peace officer.