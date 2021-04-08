Man arrested for intentionally setting fires in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe authorities arrested a transient man who intentionally started a pair of fires early Thursday morning.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and South Lake Tahoe Police at about 1 a.m. Thursday received a report of a wildland fire on the 1500 block of Al Tahoe Boulevard. After officials arrived on scene they determined it was intentionally set, a press release said.

At the same time about a quarter of a mile away on Pioneer Trail, the responding fire truck discovered a second intentionally set wildland fire.

SLTFR personnel spied a man attempting to conceal himself in the brush. Shortly after, officers arrived and detained Issac Escalera, 31. The release said he was a recently arrived transient to the area.

Escalera was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for two felony counts of arson to forest land. He is being held on $110,000 bail.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.