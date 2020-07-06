Man arrested for refusing to wear mask at Stateline casino

A man was arrested this weekend for not wearing a mask at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.

Provided / Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe |

A Ruhenstroth man, who tested a Stateline casino’s resolve to require masks, was ordered to wear one after he was taken into custody for trespassing on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was sitting at the bar at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe around 2 a.m. July Fourth without a mask when security advised him to put on a mask or leave the casino floor, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s report.

The man refused to wear a mask or leave the casino, security officers told deputies. After being asked several more times, he was taken into custody by security for trespassing.

According to court documents, the man told deputies “he did not care about the face masks and was not wearing one,” before becoming argumentative. He was taken into custody.

He appeared before Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson, who ordered him to comply with requirements he wear a mask or other face coverings as set forth in Nevada and California and that he stay out of the Stateline casinos as a condition of release on his own recognizance.

Support Local Journalism Donate



On Saturday night, Carson City Health and Human Services reported a Douglas woman in her 60s with a connection with a prior case had the coronavirus.

There are 23 active cases of coronavirus in Douglas, with 50 recoveries. Across the four counties Carson serves as public health officer for there were 11 people hospitalized with the virus on Saturday.

While Douglas hasn’t suffered any deaths in the outbreak, five Carson and two Lyon residents have succumbed to the virus.