Man arrested for refusing to wear mask at Stateline casino
A Ruhenstroth man, who tested a Stateline casino’s resolve to require masks, was ordered to wear one after he was taken into custody for trespassing on Saturday.
The 32-year-old was sitting at the bar at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe around 2 a.m. July Fourth without a mask when security advised him to put on a mask or leave the casino floor, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s report.
The man refused to wear a mask or leave the casino, security officers told deputies. After being asked several more times, he was taken into custody by security for trespassing.
According to court documents, the man told deputies “he did not care about the face masks and was not wearing one,” before becoming argumentative. He was taken into custody.
He appeared before Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson, who ordered him to comply with requirements he wear a mask or other face coverings as set forth in Nevada and California and that he stay out of the Stateline casinos as a condition of release on his own recognizance.
Support Local Journalism
On Saturday night, Carson City Health and Human Services reported a Douglas woman in her 60s with a connection with a prior case had the coronavirus.
There are 23 active cases of coronavirus in Douglas, with 50 recoveries. Across the four counties Carson serves as public health officer for there were 11 people hospitalized with the virus on Saturday.
While Douglas hasn’t suffered any deaths in the outbreak, five Carson and two Lyon residents have succumbed to the virus.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User