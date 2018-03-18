Man attempts to flee from deputies in Incline Village

The Tribune only prints the names of individuals accused of a crime when it intends to report on the outcome of criminal proceedings.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County deputies had their hands full Saturday, March 10, when a Tahoe Vista, California resident allegedly led law enforcement on a brief pursuit in Incline Village.

The incident started when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Tahoe Boulevard near Winding Way at about 10:45 p.m., March 10, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office. The Tahoe Vista man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, provided the deputy with a fake name and took a folding knife from his pocket, despite instructions from the deputy.

The suspect, 34, placed the knife on the hood of a patrol vehicle then, as deputies attempted to handcuff him, he fled.

After a short pursuit, the suspect got into an altercation with several deputies, according to the sheriff's office. He continued to struggle, however, deputies were able to apprehend him.

The man was transported to a hospital in Reno for treatment before being taken to the Washoe County detention facility. He was booked on three charges of battery on a protected person, as well as charges for drug possession and trafficking.

Two deputies also were taken to a Reno hospital where they were treated and released.