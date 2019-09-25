Man convicted of 2018 brutal slaying at Lake Tahoe

Jeremy Virgo

The suspect in the 2018 shooting at Lake Tahoe has been convicted of first-degree murder.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls on Feb. 11, 2018, of reported gunshots near Timber Wolf Drive in Tahoma on the West Shore, according to an El Dorado County District Attorney press release.

The first officer on the scene heard gunshots from Jeremy Virgo’s house and was awaiting backup when Virgo fled his residence in a SUV.

During the attempted escape, Virgo drove directly at the officer’s vehicle, forcing the officer to take evasive action to avoid a head on collision.

A high-speed chase followed and Virgo ultimately fled on foot into the main lodge at Homewood Ski Resort where he was apprehended by sheriff’s deputies.

Virgo was arrested and officers went back to Virgo’s home where they found his live-in girlfriend, Deborah Patton, and their dog dead in the stairwell of their home. Both had been shot multiple times with a shotgun.

During an interview with officers, Virgo described the argument he’d had with Patton that morning.

During the argument, Virgo said he went to his closet and got his 12 gauge shotgun. When he returned with the gun, Patton ran for her life toward the door, but Virgo shot her multiple times before she could escape.

Honorable Suzanne N. Kingsbury presided over Virgo’s trial.

He was found guilty on Sept. 18 of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, animal cruelty and possesion of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Virgo is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 18, 2019.