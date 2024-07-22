Man dies after attempting to stop unoccupied rolling vehicle

TAHOMA, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left a 53-year-old-man dead on Monday, July 22.

Around 12:53 p.m. officers were dispatched to a call of a subject pinned between two vehicles at 7000 W. Lake Boulevard in Tahoma, Calif.

According to the patrol’s report, they believe the man attempted to stop an unoccupied rolling Ford F450 but was unsuccessful. Thereafter he became trapped between the side of the Ford and the side of a trailer of a truck tractor.

He died of his injuries on scene.

CHP has not released the name of the man.