Man drowns after being separated from boat at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man who became separated from his boat drowned Monday afternoon at Lake Tahoe.
South Lake Tahoe first responders were notified at about 3:40 p.m. that two adult males became separated from their boat approximately one and a half miles offshore, with one of the victims severely injured, according to a press release.
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, Tahoe-Douglas Fire District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard initiated a search.
Officials said the first victim was found almost immediately, and had minor injuries, but the second victim stayed missing for 45 minutes until he was recovered.
Life saving measures were attempted for another hour with the assistance of the CalTahoe Paramedics before the man succumbed to his injuries, said the release.
“Although tragic, this event is a reminder to all boaters to know proper boat operations, boat safety and to always wear a life jacket,” said SLTFR Chief Clive Savacool in the release.
