Man drowns in cliff jumping accident at Lake Tahoe

Brandon Hughes, 26, of Sacramento drowned after a cliff jumping accident at Rubicon Point at D.L. Bliss State Park near South Lake Tahoe on Saturday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

After jumping into the water Hughes did not resurface. Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Prencipe said authorities were called around 2 p.m. and the body was recovered.

Officials were unclear of the height of the cliff where Hughes had jumped, and that it’s yet to be determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident as they await a toxicology report.