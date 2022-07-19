Update: Genoa man identified in Marla Bay drowning

Boats at a water rescue off Marla Bay on Monday evening.

Provided/Eric Guevin/Tahoe Douglas Fire

Update

The identity of a 79-year-old Genoa man who drowned after falling into Lake Tahoe on Monday was released by Douglas County authorities on Tuesday.

William Dunham fell overboard while trying to tie his boat onto a mooring buoy in Marla Bay.

“Conditions at the time were unfavorable due to sustained winds of 10-15 mph from the southwest creating waves inside Marla Bay,” according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “Dunham was not wearing a life jacket at the time he fell into the water.”

Reported around 3:50 p.m., boats from Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District were first on scene.

Authorities said Dunham sank after dropping below the lake’s surface.

Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Tahoe Douglas Fire, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and South Lake Tahoe Fire rescue responded to the area and initiated search and rescue efforts.

After about 30 minutes, it was reported they’d found him in 15-20 feet of water and were working to get him out of the water.

The South Lake Tahoe emergency dive team responded because the water was too deep for a diver without a tank.

He was brought to the surface around 5:10 p.m. but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Original story

