Man escapes with moderate injuries after crash near Carson Pass

The car was wedged in between two trees when CHP arrived. (Provided / CHP)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A driver escaped with moderate injuries after losing control of his vehicle on Friday morning near Carson Pass.

California Highway Patrol said that at about 3 a.m. a 62-year-old man was traveling west on California State Route 88 between Carson Pass and Woods Lake Road when for unknown reasons he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and allowed it to leave the road and onto the shoulder.

The vehicle struck a large boulder causing it to flip and wedge itself between two trees.

The driver managed to escape the vehicle with minor/moderate injuries, the CHP said.