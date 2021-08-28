Man escapes with moderate injuries after crash near Carson Pass
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A driver escaped with moderate injuries after losing control of his vehicle on Friday morning near Carson Pass.
California Highway Patrol said that at about 3 a.m. a 62-year-old man was traveling west on California State Route 88 between Carson Pass and Woods Lake Road when for unknown reasons he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and allowed it to leave the road and onto the shoulder.
The vehicle struck a large boulder causing it to flip and wedge itself between two trees.
The driver managed to escape the vehicle with minor/moderate injuries, the CHP said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Thermal cameras installed to help firefighters see through Caldor Fire smoke
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A pair of thermal cameras have been installed to help firefighters see active flames through dense smoke caused by the Caldor Fire, officials announced Saturday morning.