Man faces up to 20 years in fatal Lake Tahoe DUI

Debris from the collision involving two pickups at Lake Tahoe on June 13 which closed the highway for several hours.

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A Californian admitted Tuesday he was high on methamphetamine last year when he crossed the centerline on U.S. Highway 50 at Lake Tahoe and caused the death of a Carson City father of three.

Jarrad Daniel Dominguez, 41, faces a maximum of 6-20 years in prison at his Sept. 22 after he entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing death, a felony.

The collision occurred 7 a.m. June 13, 2019, near U.S. 50 and Elks Point Road. Dominguez was arrested at the scene of the collision.

According to court documents, Dominguez’ license had been revoked for a prior instance of driving under the influence.

Dominguez was released on bail from Douglas County Jail a week later and in July he was arrested in California after a pursuit that resulted in felony charges, of which he was convicted in 2019.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Dominguez was driving a 2019 white Ford F-150 pickup north on U.S. 50 near Elks Point Road.

He allegedly allowed the Ford to cross the center line into the path of Parra-Solis’ Chevrolet pickup.

NHP spokeswoman Hannah DeGoey said the Ford came to rest blocking both southbound lanes. The rear bed of the Chevrolet pickup separated from the cab and the utility trailer came unhooked.

Parra-Solis was declared dead at the scene.