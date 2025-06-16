Man facing prison arrested on way to court

A Lake Tahoe resident facing a mandatory prison sentence for subsequent felony driving under the influence was arrested in the parking lot of the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, after he failed to appear in court the previous week.

John Edward Cobrae, 64, was supposed to appear on June 3 for a hearing seeking to remove an ankle monitor, something prosecutors opposed. Instead they sought his remand into custody because he was on probation for DUI when he was arrested.

Attorney Joe Laub said the monitor affected Cobrae’s work as a home inspector. District Judge Tod Young said that he issued the warrant after he was informed that it appeared it was interfered with.

Cobrae was arrested Feb. 2 for driving under the influence. Under Nevada, any DUI after a previous felony is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors agreed to recommend a 2-5-year maximum sentence in connection.

Young said he would take into account Cobrae appeared to be turning himself in when he hears the case again on July 8.