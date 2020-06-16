Man found dead of possible suicide near Pope Beach | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Man found dead of possible suicide near Pope Beach

Staff Report
  

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible suicide Monday near Pope Beach in South Lake Tahoe.

At about 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning EDCSO dispatch received a call regarding a possible suicidal person after a note was found by the caller.

Officers used his cell phone to provide a GPS location and found him near Pope Beach.

He was already dead when officers arrived.

The incident is under investigation.

