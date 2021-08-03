Man gets year in jail for providing false ID

STATELINE, Nev. — A Sacramento man who gave his brother’s identity when stopped by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Stateline was sentenced to 364 days in jail in Douglas District Court.

Vong Vang, 38, was arrested June 20 in a vehicle that belonged to someone else and contained bolt cutters and a chain with key fobs on it.

Attorney Kristine Brown said there was no property theft associated with the traffic stop and Vang said he is a mobile mechanic.

She said he didn’t actually show identity but gave his brother’s name and birthday.

He admitted to one count of attempted providing identification to avoid prosecution.





Prosecutor Matthew Johnson said that Vang had a long criminal history dating back to 2008, involving fake identities and theft.

Vang was given credit for 36 days time served.