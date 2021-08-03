Man gets year in jail for providing false ID
Record Courier
STATELINE, Nev. — A Sacramento man who gave his brother’s identity when stopped by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Stateline was sentenced to 364 days in jail in Douglas District Court.
Vong Vang, 38, was arrested June 20 in a vehicle that belonged to someone else and contained bolt cutters and a chain with key fobs on it.
Attorney Kristine Brown said there was no property theft associated with the traffic stop and Vang said he is a mobile mechanic.
She said he didn’t actually show identity but gave his brother’s name and birthday.
He admitted to one count of attempted providing identification to avoid prosecution.
Prosecutor Matthew Johnson said that Vang had a long criminal history dating back to 2008, involving fake identities and theft.
Vang was given credit for 36 days time served.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tamarack Fire management changes hands with blaze mostly contained
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Management of the Tamarack Fire has switched hands as the blaze that forced thousands from their homes and burned dozens of structures is now mostly contained.