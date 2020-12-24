Man held on $1 million bail in sergeant’s shooting

A man accused of shooting a Douglas County Sheriff’s sergeant is being held on $1 million cash bail.

Nicholas Berreman, 21, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday in connection with the Sunday night shooting.

Attorney Brian Filter was appointed to represent him.

While there are bail conditions, there was a warrant for his arrest out of Alpine County.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 30.

Berreman faces multiple felonies in connection with the 11:15 p.m. shooting in downtown Gardnerville.

On Tuesday, investigators closed the intersection of Gilman and Douglas avenues to conduct a follow-up to the shooting of Sgt. John Lenz, who is currently recovering at Renown Regional Medical Center.

Berreman’s driver, Kaela Horse-Berreman, was released on her own recognizance under conditions she have no contact with Berreman. No complaint has been filed in her case.