Man in Lake Tahoe drowning was struck by boat propeller

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Northern California man drowned Monday at Lake Tahoe after being struck by a rental boat propeller.

South Lake Tahoe Police identified the victim Tuesday as David Castorena, 28, of Napa.

Authorities said Castorena was not wearing a life vest and was attempting to get into an inflatable tube tied to the boat when his leg was severely injured by the propeller.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, Tahoe-Douglas Fire District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard responded to a call at about 3:40 p.m. Monday of two people who had been separated from their boat over a mile offshore from Lakeshore Marina.

Emergency personnel tried to revive Castorena, but he was pronounced dead at the marina, said a press release.

A second man in the water was wearing a life vest and was rescued with no injuries. A third man on the boat was uninjured.

The incident is under investigation.

“This is a tragic situation, and our hearts go out to Mr. Castorena’s family,” said Lt. Shannon Laney, “This incident also serves as a tragic reminder that boating safety is top priority on the water. Wear a life vest, refrain from drinking, and boat responsibly.”