Man is custody for allegedly shooting up Kingsbury timeshare

STATELINE, Nev. — A man is being held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly came into a Stateline home shooting a firearm on Oct. 28.

Brenyon Tyree Lindsey, 23, is in Douglas County custody on three charges of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an active shooter call on Ridge Club Drive around noon.

No firearm was found on Lindsey and he denied having a gun when he was found by deputies on Tramway.

Lindsey was one of five people who came to Tahoe to a timeshare where they were planning to celebrate a birthday.

Witnesses said he went out to a vehicle where there was a .45 handgun and kicked open the door holding the pistol.

He discharged two rounds into the ceiling and pointed it at a member of the party, then fired twice more into the ceiling.

Deputies investigating the incident reported seeing four bullet holes in the ceiling and the broken door frame.

Deputies were unable to locate the firearm, according to the report.

Lindsey appeared in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday where his bail was lowered on $4,000 cash or bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 15.