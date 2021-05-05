Man killed after allegedly trying to break into Douglas County home

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man shot after he allegedly tried to break into a Topaz Ranch Estates home around 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday.

At 6:45 a.m., deputies reported the man had succumbed to his wounds.

According to initial reports, the man tried to come through the sliding glass door and the home’s occupant shot him.

The shooting occurred right around 6:10 a.m. at an address in the 1500 block of Topaz Ranch Drive.

Residents called in earlier to report that someone was banging on the windows trying to get inside.

A few minutes later they reported the man entered the house and the resident shot him multiple times with a .45 caliber handgun.

The alleged intruder fled the home but collapsed in the driveway trying to get back to his vehicle.

East Fork medics responded to the scene along with deputies.

This is an active investigation.