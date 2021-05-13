Man linked to multiple burglaries arrested

Johnathan Towne



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police SWAT officers assisted Douglas County Sheriff’s Detectives in arresting a man suspected in multiple burglaries.

On Thursday, May 13, officers arrested Johnathan Towne, 33, of South Lake Tahoe, on a warrant for multiple burglaries in Douglas County.

Detectives are currently serving a search warrant at his residence in the 3400 block of Champlain Ave.

Towne was booked into El Dorado County Jail and is awaiting extradition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department at 775-782-5126 and reference case# 21SO10875.