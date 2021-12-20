Man pleads not guilty for alleged child molestation charges

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A South Lake Tahoe man plead not guilty to lewd and lascivious acts with an underaged child, today in court.

Charles Michael Douglas

Provided

Charles Michael Dougas, 53, was arrested on Thursday Dec. 16 by El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas was charged with an alleged five counts of sodomy with a 10 year old and one count of sending harmful matter with an intent to seduce a minor. His bail is set at $5 million.

During his arraignment trial on Monday Dec. 20, Douglas plead not guilty for all charges.

Due to the nature of the case, the El Dorado District Attorney’s Office declined to give anymore information.