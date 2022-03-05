Man receives 6-year prison sentence in Tahoe fatal collision

The father of a man killed in a 2020 collision at Lake Tahoe testified Tuesday that losing his son was like a life sentence.

Alexander Gutierrez-Gonzales



“Your sentence, like ours, is a life sentence,” said Peter Dykeman Sr.

Peter Dykeman Jr., 34, was killed when a 2011 Dodge ram pickup driven by Alexander Gutierrez-Gonzales crossed the center line on Highway 50 at Presbyterian Curve on Nov. 3, 2020.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Gutierrez-Gonzales’ sentence was limited to 28-72 months, and that’s what he received from District Judge Tod Young. Had Young sought to sentence Gutierrez-Gonzales to more than six years, the driver could have withdrawn his plea and gone to trial. The charge of driving under the influence causing death carries with it an up to 20-year sentence

According to court documents, Gutierrez-Gonzales was driving to Reno in the borrowed pickup when he struck Dykeman’s westbound Honda Element. Dykeman was declared dead at the scene. Gutierrez-Gonzales tested positive for alcohol and methamphetamine.

He was arrested in June 2021 after the Nevada State Police completed their investigation.