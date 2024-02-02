Man receives prison in brandishing

A man who brandished a stun gun to impress a woman was sentenced to prison Monday.

Charles Edward Smith, 37, was arrested in June after an attempted use of a stun gun on a security officer at a Stateline Casino.

Defense attorney Brain Filter said Smith’s behavior was “out of character” conduct and events leading up to the offense were part of some “stupid” attempt to impress someone.

“Bringing violence on another is an inappropriate way to impress someone,” said state attorney Bethany Towne.

Towne went on to say that Smith has prior convictions of trespassing, avoiding the consequences of his actions and similar offenses.

Smith was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison. He was granted 68 days credit.

• A statewide warrant was issued for Sean Andrew Maxwell, 47, on Monday.

Maxwell was arrested Aug. 20, 2023, after he broke into Cook’d and stole $831 from the cash registers.

Maxell failed to appear in court on Monday.

Defense attorney Brian Filter said Maxwell was in custody in Washoe County.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Maxwell was arrested Jan. 24 for violation of conditions of release.

• Two men who left a 2-year-old alone in a hotel room at Stateline face gross misdemeanor charges.

John Ryan Pantsari, 34, and Rolando Cruz Paraiso, 44, were arrested June 19, 2023, after it was discovered, they had left a 2-year-old in a hotel room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline.

According to court documents, the child was found wandering the halls screaming. It was said the child was alone for at least three hours.

Both face up to 364 days in Douglas County Jail and a $2,000 fine. Paraiso could face immigration consequences.

Sentencing is set for March. 18.